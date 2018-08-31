Peony planting creates job opportunities for impoverished locals in China's Ningxia

Farmers pick peony flower seeds for oil manufacturing at a planting base in the Yuanzhou District of Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2018. Yuanzhou government started to cooperate with the peony seed oil company Ruidanyuan in 2014 to establish a peony planting base for processing and production of peony products on barren mountains. So far, the planting base has created over 300 job opportunities for impoverished locals and achieved sound improvements on environmental protection. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

