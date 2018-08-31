China-Africa cooperation fundamental for Africa's success: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said here Thursday that China-Africa cooperation is fundamental for Africa's success.
Speaking at a joint interview with Chinese correspondents one day before his trip to Beijing for the upcoming summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Guterres said: "I am a true believer that the success of the world in development and peace depends on Africa's success, and China's cooperation with Africa is fundamental for Africa's success."
The UN chief said that China's cooperation with Africa is not only aimed at economic cooperation but also is an important pathway to improve global development patterns, global governance and the healthy development of economic globalization.
"The world is one, the planet is one, we are living in an integrated time, everything is interlocked," Guterres said.
In such a highly integrated time, the world needs to strengthen connectivity through investment in ports, roads, railways and telecommunications, many of which are associated with the Belt and Road
Initiative, he added.
The FOCAC Beijing summit, scheduled for Sept. 3-4, will run under the theme: "China and Africa: toward an even stronger community with a shared future through win-win cooperation."