Giant pandas Yuan Yuan, Tuan Tuan celebrate birthday at Taipei Zoo

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2018 shows giant panda Yuan Yuan at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Aug. 30, 2018. Born two days later than Yuan Yuan in 2004, giant panda Tuan Tuan also celebrated its 14th birthday together with Yuan Yuan on Thursday. Yuan Yuan and Tuan Tuan were given as a goodwill gift to Taiwan by the Chinese mainland. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Giant panda Yuan Yuan enjoys a special birthday cake at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Aug. 30, 2018. Born two days later than Yuan Yuan in 2004, giant panda Tuan Tuan also celebrated its 14th birthday together with Yuan Yuan on Thursday. Yuan Yuan and Tuan Tuan were given as a goodwill gift to Taiwan by the Chinese mainland. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)