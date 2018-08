Stunning performance seen in opening day activity at China's Aviation University of Air Forces

A pilot of Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during an activity of opening day at the Aviation University of Air Forces in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Pan)

A helicopter performs during an activity of opening day at the Aviation University of Air Forces in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Pan)

Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during an activity of opening day at the Aviation University of Air Forces in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Pan)

Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during an activity of opening day at the Aviation University of Air Forces in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Pan)

Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during an activity of opening day at the Aviation University of Air Forces in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Pan)

A pilot of Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during an activity of opening day at the Aviation University of Air Forces in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Pan)

Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during an activity of opening day at the Aviation University of Air Forces in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Pan)

Sky Wing Air Demonstration Team performs during an activity of opening day at the Aviation University of Air Forces in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Pan)

J-10 fighter jet performs during an activity of opening day at the Aviation University of Air Forces in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Pan)

A pilot of Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs during an activity of opening day at the Aviation University of Air Forces in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Pan)