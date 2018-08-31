HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
US can't shift blame on China for N.Korea policy setback
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/8/31 11:13:26
The world has been thrown into chaos by the trade war launched by the US. If the US makes it more chaotic, will the US be the only winner? Hardly. Beijing and Washington should both make a rule in their trade war: Neither should resort to other means to secure a victory and neither should suspect the other of doing so.
