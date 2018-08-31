Empty vessel found mysteriously stranded off Myanmar southern coast

An empty vessel flying the Indonesian flag has been found stranded in the Bay of Mottama of Myanmar, formerly known as the Bay of Martaban, Myanmar News Agency reported Friday.



The vessel SAM Ratulangi PD was discovered with no sailors nor goods on it by local fishermen in the sea near the Thamaseikta village in Thongwa township, southern Yangon on Tuesday.



The vessel extends as 177.35 meters with a width of 27.91 meters weighing 26,510 tons.



A salvage company, Smith, has initially informed the Myanmar Port Authority that the vessel was not destined for Myanmar but was being towed to Bangladesh, the report said.



Local Thongwa police and naval officers have inspected the vessel, the report added.

