Presidents of Ghana, Egypt, S. Africa, Republic of Congo to visit China

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso will attend the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and pay state visits to China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 9 successively, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced Friday.