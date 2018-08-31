Intl Sand Sculpting Competition held in Toronto, Canada

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2018 shows a sand sculpture in the International Sand Sculpting Competition at the 2018 Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 30, 2018. From Aug. 17 to Sept. 3, sand sculpting artists from the Netherlands, Russia, the United States and Canada challenged to create "The Unique Feature of their Home Country" at the Canadian National Exhibition. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

