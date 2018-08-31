African students join Yuanmingyuan's volunteer team in Beijing

Mary Anne Njen Kungu (C), a Kenyan student studying in China and a volunteer at Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace, helps a tourist with QR code scanning at one of the park's entrances in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2018. Yuanmingyuan set up its volunteer team in 2017 and has been recruiting volunteers from the public. In July 2018, about 20 overseas students from Africa joined the team to provide tourist services. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Yasin Amara Sekou S Dra (R, front), a Malian student studying in China and a volunteer at Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace, talks with tourists in the park in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2018. Yuanmingyuan set up its volunteer team in 2017 and has been recruiting volunteers from the public. In July 2018, about 20 overseas students from Africa joined the team to provide tourist services. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Felicien Ieivvzimana (1st L), a Rwandan student studying in China and a volunteer at Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace, talks with tourists at one of the park's entrances in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2018. Yuanmingyuan set up its volunteer team in 2017 and has been recruiting volunteers from the public. In July 2018, about 20 overseas students from Africa joined the team to provide tourist services. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Endale Leqesse (R), an Ethiopian student studying in China and a volunteer at Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace, works at one of the park's entrances in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2018. Yuanmingyuan set up its volunteer team in 2017 and has been recruiting volunteers from the public. In July 2018, about 20 overseas students from Africa joined the team to provide tourist services. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

African students studying in China who work as volunteers at Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace, jump for a group photo in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2018. Yuanmingyuan set up its volunteer team in 2017 and has been recruiting volunteers from the public. In July 2018, about 20 overseas students from Africa joined the team to provide tourist services. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)