Malaysia celebrates 61st anniversary of independence

Malaysia's Supreme Head of State Muhammad V (C) takes part in the 61st National Day celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Aug. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung) Malaysian airforce fighter jets fly during the 61st National Day celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Aug. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)







Performers are seen during the 61st National Day celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Aug. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

Malaysia's royal cavalries are seen during the 61st National Day celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Aug. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

Performers in traditonal clothes are seen during the 61st National Day celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Aug. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

Children play during the 61st National Day celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Aug. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)