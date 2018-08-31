A spectacular sunrise in Mount Huangshan scenic area in Anhui Province, Aug. 30, 2018. Rolling mist between the valleys and crimson clouds created an amazing natural wonder. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Hao)

A spectacular sunrise in Mount Huangshan scenic area in Anhui Province, Aug. 30, 2018. Rolling mist between the valleys and crimson clouds created an amazing natural wonder. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Hao)

A spectacular sunrise in Mount Huangshan scenic area in Anhui Province, Aug. 30, 2018. Rolling mist between the valleys and crimson clouds created an amazing natural wonder. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Hao)

A spectacular sunrise in Mount Huangshan scenic area in Anhui Province, Aug. 30, 2018. Rolling mist between the valleys and crimson clouds created an amazing natural wonder. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Hao)

A spectacular sunrise in Mount Huangshan scenic area in Anhui Province, Aug. 30, 2018. Rolling mist between the valleys and crimson clouds created an amazing natural wonder. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Hao)