China assists stranded Philippine vessel: FM

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday China sent a coast guard vessel to the site where a Philippine navy frigate ran aground in the South China Sea.



It said China is also discussing providing search and rescue help to the Philippines.



Philippine military spokesperson Col. Noel Detoyato said the BRP Gregorio del Pilar ran aground Wednesday night in the vicinity of the Half Moon Shoal.



"China's specialized maritime search and rescue vessel, the Nan Hai Jiu 115, is also in nearby waters, and China is discussing with the Philippines about providing search and rescue services," Hua Chunying, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters during a regular news briefing.



