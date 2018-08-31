Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"Congratulations, sir! You're our 500 millionth visitor!"So said Liao Hong, deputy curator of China Science and Technology Museum. Opened in 1988, China Science and Technology Museum welcomed its 500,000,000th visitor on August 29: a father who took his family and three students to experience the charm of science. Liao showed them around the museum, introduced the exhibitions and taught the children how to assemble a model rocket. At the end of the tour, Liao and the visitors made ice cream with liquid nitrogen, and the museum curator Yin Hao gave them all free tickets for life, encouraging them to visit more often. (Source: Beijing Evening News)