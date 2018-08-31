Beijing Russia Art Week kicks off

Olga Melnikova, counselor of the Russian Embassy and director of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing, gives a speech Photo: Courtesy of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing

Beijing Russian Art Week was launched at the Beijing Russian Cultural Center on August 23, drawing the participation of diplomats, artists, media and other friendly groups. Supported by the Eurasian Painting Alliance art association, the exhibition was held to boost cultural exchange between artists of Russia, China and countries of the former Commonwealth of Independent States.

A representative of the event organizer presents a thank-you letter to Olga Melnikova Photo: Courtesy of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing

Guests enjoy the exhibition Photos: Courtesy of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing

Some 60 artworks were presented including paintings, handicrafts and photographs. The Counselor of the Russian Embassy and Director of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing Olga Melnikova gave a speech.The participating painters showcased their artworks, mainly landscapes and architecture. As a part of the exhibition, the audience joined a painting class where the Russian artists shared their know-how of plein air painting.