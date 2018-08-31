China set to overhaul hitch services of ride-hailing firms





China's transport authority said Friday that it will overhaul hitch services provided by internet ride-hailing platforms starting Wednesday, according to a meeting on the industry's regulation.



A specialized inspection of the country's hitch riding services would close the loopholes in the ride-hailing services, part of China's emerging sharing economy, said a statement on the WeChat account of China's Ministry of Transport on Friday.



"Improvement of related rules and laws will be accelerated to ensure that the online ride-hailing industry continues to develop, while any violations will be severely punished," the statement said.



Didi Chuxing, the country's largest ride-hailing platform, said Friday that it notes and welcomes the Ministry's upcoming industry inspection. The company will fully cooperate with the authorities and carry out thorough safety reforms, and fulfill its responsibilities to provide safe ridehailing experience for the people, according to an announcement the company sent to the Global Times Friday.



The overhaul arose from the latest murder incident involving a 20-year-old woman who took a Didi Hitch ride on August 24 in Yueqing, East China's Zhejiang Province.



The incident came three months after a 21-year-old female flight attendant was fatally stabbed during her private car hailing service ride, also offered by Didi, in May in Zhengzhou, capital city of Central China's Henan Province.



On Sunday, Didi said it would suspend its hitch carpooling services starting Monday due to "disappointing mistakes," while the company reevaluates the product's business model.