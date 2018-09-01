Philippinese students participate in 2018 On-The-Spot Painting Competition

A student participates in the 2018 On-The-Spot Painting Competition in Quezon City, the Philippines, Aug. 31, 2018. The competition aims to raise the awareness of the environment and wildlife conservation among children. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A student paints an elephant during the 2018 On-The-Spot Painting Competition in Quezon City, the Philippines, Aug. 31, 2018. The competition aims to raise the awareness of the environment and wildlife conservation among children. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)