Malian doctor of traditional Chinese medicine helps villagers in China's Yunnan

Diarra sees patients at the 1st People's Hospital in Yiliang County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 8, 2017. Diarra Boubacar, born in 1964 in Mali of Africa, is a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). He came to China for study in 1984 and achieved a doctor degree in TCM. Since then, he has spent years travelling in remote mountain areas in southwest China's Yunnan and helping local villagers with health issues. He also raised supplies for families stuck with poverty. Diarra said he was greatly inspired by the Chinese medical team in Africa. Diarra was married to a Chinese woman and has two children. Now he works in different hospitals. Diarra has a dream of opening a traditional Chinese Medicine hospital in Africa as people there accept the philosophy of TCM quite well. (Xinhua/Wang Changshan)

Diarra (2nd L) poses for photo with his wife and two children at home in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 28, 2018. Diarra Boubacar, born in 1964 in Mali of Africa, is a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). He came to China for study in 1984 and achieved a doctor degree in TCM. Since then, he has spent years travelling in remote mountain areas in southwest China's Yunnan and helping local villagers with health issues. He also raised supplies for families stuck with poverty. Diarra said he was greatly inspired by the Chinese medical team in Africa. Diarra was married to a Chinese woman and has two children. Now he works in different hospitals. Diarra has a dream of opening a traditional Chinese Medicine hospital in Africa as people there accept the philosophy of TCM quite well. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Diarra selects medicinal materials at a health center in Kaiyuan City of Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Honghe, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 6, 2017. Diarra Boubacar, born in 1964 in Mali of Africa, is a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). He came to China for study in 1984 and achieved a doctor degree in TCM. Since then, he has spent years travelling in remote mountain areas in southwest China's Yunnan and helping local villagers with health issues. He also raised supplies for families stuck with poverty. Diarra said he was greatly inspired by the Chinese medical team in Africa. Diarra was married to a Chinese woman and has two children. Now he works in different hospitals. Diarra has a dream of opening a traditional Chinese Medicine hospital in Africa as people there accept the philosophy of TCM quite well. (Xinhua/Wang Changshan)

Diarra introduces the structure of human body to local doctors at a health center in Kaiyuan City of Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Honghe, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 6, 2017. Diarra Boubacar, born in 1964 in Mali of Africa, is a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). He came to China for study in 1984 and achieved a doctor degree in TCM. Since then, he has spent years travelling in remote mountain areas in southwest China's Yunnan and helping local villagers with health issues. He also raised supplies for families stuck with poverty. Diarra said he was greatly inspired by the Chinese medical team in Africa. Diarra was married to a Chinese woman and has two children. Now he works in different hospitals. Diarra has a dream of opening a traditional Chinese Medicine hospital in Africa as people there accept the philosophy of TCM quite well. (Xinhua/Wang Changshan)

Diarra teaches a local doctor way of cupping at a health center in Kaiyuan City of Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Honghe, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 6, 2017. Diarra Boubacar, born in 1964 in Mali of Africa, is a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). He came to China for study in 1984 and achieved a doctor degree in TCM. Since then, he has spent years travelling in remote mountain areas in southwest China's Yunnan and helping local villagers with health issues. He also raised supplies for families stuck with poverty. Diarra said he was greatly inspired by the Chinese medical team in Africa. Diarra was married to a Chinese woman and has two children. Now he works in different hospitals. Diarra has a dream of opening a traditional Chinese Medicine hospital in Africa as people there accept the philosophy of TCM quite well. (Xinhua/Wang Changshan)

Diarra introduces an English book about the traditional Chinese medicine to his friend in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 28, 2018. Diarra Boubacar, born in 1964 in Mali of Africa, is a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). He came to China for study in 1984 and achieved a doctor degree in TCM. Since then, he has spent years travelling in remote mountain areas in southwest China's Yunnan and helping local villagers with health issues. He also raised supplies for families stuck with poverty. Diarra said he was greatly inspired by the Chinese medical team in Africa. Diarra was married to a Chinese woman and has two children. Now he works in different hospitals. Diarra has a dream of opening a traditional Chinese Medicine hospital in Africa as people there accept the philosophy of TCM quite well. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Diarra gives class to local doctors at a health center in Kaiyuan City of Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Honghe, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 6, 2017. Diarra Boubacar, born in 1964 in Mali of Africa, is a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). He came to China for study in 1984 and achieved a doctor degree in TCM. Since then, he has spent years travelling in remote mountain areas in southwest China's Yunnan and helping local villagers with health issues. He also raised supplies for families stuck with poverty. Diarra said he was greatly inspired by the Chinese medical team in Africa. Diarra was married to a Chinese woman and has two children. Now he works in different hospitals. Diarra has a dream of opening a traditional Chinese Medicine hospital in Africa as people there accept the philosophy of TCM quite well. (Xinhua/Wang Changshan)

Diarra (L) walks on a road in Dazhuang Village under Kaiyuan City of Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Honghe, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 6, 2017. Diarra Boubacar, born in 1964 in Mali of Africa, is a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). He came to China for study in 1984 and achieved a doctor degree in TCM. Since then, he has spent years travelling in remote mountain areas in southwest China's Yunnan and helping local villagers with health issues. He also raised supplies for families stuck with poverty. Diarra said he was greatly inspired by the Chinese medical team in Africa. Diarra was married to a Chinese woman and has two children. Now he works in different hospitals. Diarra has a dream of opening a traditional Chinese Medicine hospital in Africa as people there accept the philosophy of TCM quite well. (Xinhua/Wang Changshan)