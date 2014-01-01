CPEC is expression of Pakistan's geo-social relations with China: minister

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an expression of Pakistan's geo-social relationship with China.



Reaffirming the government's commitment to CPEC at a press briefing, the minister said, "This (relationship) is not geo-strategic, it is socioeconomic and geo-economic, and we want to complete it (CPEC), and further expand it."



Chaudhry said that under CPEC, there are 22 billion U.S. dollars worth of energy projects in Pakistan and 6 billion on installing infrastructure in the country.



"Projects worth 42 billion U.S. dollars have yet to start under the project, so it is vital that our close economic relations with China continue."



Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke highly of Pakistan-China relations ever since he won the general elections on July 26. Khan said that the new government would further develop friendly exchanges and cooperation with China.

