Egyptian president arrives in Beijing for FOCAC summit

The plane with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi onboard arrives at the Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2018. Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is here for a state visit to China, and will attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

