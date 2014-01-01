18 injured as plane skids off runway in Russian city

At least 18 people were injured after a plane skidded off the runway in Sochi International Airport and caught fire early on Saturday, the Russian Health Ministry said.



The accident did not result in any deaths, however, state-run broadcaster Russia Today said a staff member at the airport died from a cardiac arrest as they were responding to the incident.



A Boeing 737-800 plane operated by Russian airline Utair made a rough landing at the airport in the Russian resort city amid strong winds and rain conditions, overshooting the runway, breaking through a fence and ending up on a riverbank.



In the process, the plane's landing gear and one of its wings were destroyed, and the left engine caught fire.



The plane was carrying 164 passengers and 6 crew members, who were all promptly evacuated.

