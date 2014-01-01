China will not pressure Swaziland, diplomatic ties ‘a matter of time’

China will not pressure Swaziland but it is only a matter of time for the latter to follow the one-China principle and join the China-Africa family, a senior diplomat said on Saturday.



"We will not pressure them on this but will wait for the right time. I believe that day will come," Xu Jinghu, the China's Special Representative for African Affairs, stressed at a press conference in Beijing.



But there are preconditions, said the diplomat. The one-China policy is the fundamental principle foreign countries have to follow if they want diplomatic ties with China, she noted.



Swaziland, which changed its name to the Kingdom of eSwatini in April, is the only African country remaining without diplomatic ties with Beijing.



The country is one of the 17 remaining "diplomatic allies" of the island of Taiwan. In April, Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen visited Swaziland.



"There is only one China in the world, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," Xu said.



This is a principle that the international society recognizes and China has established diplomatic relations with 178 countries, including 53 in Africa, said Xu.

