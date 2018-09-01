Tourism promotion of China's Chongqing held at UN headquarters

A woman attends a tourism promotion of China's Chongqing, at the UN headquarters in New York Aug. 30, 2018. Chongqing Municipality in southwest China on Thursday held the event under the theme of "A Tour in Chongqing, A Gain in Vision". (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

