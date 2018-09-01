Trump to travel to four nations in November: White House

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/1 16:13:35





According to a statement issued by the White House press secretary, Trump will travel to Paris, France, to participate in a Nov. 11 commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting in World War I.



Trump's "participation in this event will highlight the sacrifices that Americans have made, not only during World War I but also in the century since," the White House said.



While in Europe, Trump also will visit Ireland to "renew the deep and historic ties" with the country, read the statement.



Later in November, Trump will attend the Group of 20 (



"The G20 Summit will be an opportunity for the President to highlight his pro-growth economic policies on an international stage and meet bilaterally with other key world leaders," the White House said.



The US leader will also travel to Colombia, where he "looks forward to discussing with the Duque administration opportunities for even greater collaboration on security, counter narcotics, and regional affairs."



In addition, Trump has asked Vice President Mike Pence to travel to Singapore in November to attend the United States-Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and the East Asia Summit and then to Papua New Guinea for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings.



Pence will highlight the US regional vision, and meet with leaders of US regional allies and partners to advance security and prosperity, among others, the White House said.

