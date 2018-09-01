Statue of ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius installed in Ukrainian capital

The statue of ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius was unveiled in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, on Friday.



Designed by Ukrainian artists Mykola Znoba and Veronika Dirova, the bronze statue was inaugurated in front of the prominent Ukrainian educational establishment -- the National Technical University of Ukraine (NTUU), which is also known as Igor Sikorsky Kiev Polytechnic Institute.



The statue was gifted to the NTUU by the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine in acknowledgment of the long-lasting ties between the Ukrainian university and Chinese educational establishments and research centers.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Mykhailo Zgurovskyi, president of the NTUU, said the installation of the statue is a landmark event for the university as Confucius is known not only as a prominent philosopher but also as a wise teacher.



"This event has a great symbolic meaning," Zgurovskyi told Xinhua.



Confucius (551-479 B.C.) founded a school of thought, deeply influential on later generations, known as Confucianism. He was also the first to set up private schools in China that enrolled students from different social classes.



Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Du Wei lauded the installation of Confucius statue at the NTUU, which is the alma mater for many students from China.



"The National Technical University is a world-famous renowned educational institution. For 120 years of its existence, it educated many professionals, who work around the world. Students from China also study at the university," Du said.



The NTUU started to enlist Chinese students in the 1950s. Since then, more than 1,000 Chinese citizens have studied in the university.



Currently, the NTUU cooperates with 21 Chinese universities on more than 500 joint projects in space sector, aviation, biomedical engineering and other areas.



Mykola Movchan, Ukraine's deputy minister for youth and sports, said that the installation of the Confucius statue in Kiev will not only contribute to the development of the ties between Chinese and Ukrainian universities, but also further the relations between the two countries.



"The opening of the Confucius statue is another step in the development of our friendly relations with China. We have a lot of plans for bilateral cooperation," Movchan said.

