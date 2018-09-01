Iran to maintain regional influence despite US demonization: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that his country will maintain its influence in the region despite US demonization.



"Iran has been and will always be a stable, powerful and responsible regional actor," Zarif said on Twitter.



In an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said Iran is facing a question of survival one and a half years after he took office.



"When I came into here (office), it was a question of when would they take over the Middle East ... Now it's a question of will they survive. It's a big difference in one and a half years," Trump said.



"Bipolar demonization of Iran as either 'taking over Middle East' or 'fighting for survival' indicates US cognitive disorder and demagoguery unleashed by collapse of America's moral compass," Zarif warned.



Also on Thursday, Trump said his administration's policies, including quitting the international nuclear agreement with Iran, may lead to the collapse of the Iranian government.

