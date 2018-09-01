Scenery of Saihanba National Forest Park in China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/1 17:26:05

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows the morning scenery of the Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows the morning scenery of the Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)


 

Tourists go sightseeing at the Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)


 

Tourists go sightseeing at the Saihanba National Forest Park in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)


 

