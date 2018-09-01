Scenery of Africa

Flamingos stay at lagoon in Walvisbay, port city of Namibia on Aug. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Changwei)

A golden monkey stays in the forest in Volcanoes National Park, northwestern Rwanda, on Dec. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Gisakura, southwestern Rwanda, Oct. 19, 2017. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2018 shows coastal scenery in La Digue, Seychelles. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Tourists take boats on the water of Watamu Marine National Park in Malindi on the east coast of Kenya, Aug. 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Yan)

Photo taken on July 3, 2016 shows a view of Victoria Falls on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe. (Xinhua/Chen Wenchang)