Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Guangdong

Heavy downpours have left two people dead and two others missing in south China's Guangdong Province, forcing an evacuation of 127,000 people, according to local civil affairs authorities.



The rain has affected more than 1.23 million residents in 27 counties in the Pearl River Delta region and eastern part of Guangdong, inflicting direct economic losses worth over 1 billion yuan (147 million US dollars).



The weather has also toppled 43 houses and damaged 44,700 hectares of farmland.



Local governments have opened over 1,800 emergency shelters for affected residents while offering beds, quilts, bottled water, and instant food for them.

