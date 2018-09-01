Statue of ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius installed in Ukrainian capital

A statue of ancient Chinese educator and philosopher Confucius is seen in front of the National Technical University of Ukraine in Kiev Aug. 31, 2018. The statue was unveiled on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

