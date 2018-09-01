Mass wedding ceremony held on China-Maldives Friendship Bridge in Male

Maldivian couples attend a mass wedding ceremony on the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge in Male, the Maldives on Aug. 31, 2018. The China-Maldives Friendship Bridge, the first cross-sea bridge in the Maldives, opened to traffic on Thursday evening. The bridge is an iconic project of the Maldives and China in co-building the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

A Maldivian couple display their marriage certificates during a mass wedding ceremony on the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge in Male, the Maldives on Aug. 31, 2018. The China-Maldives Friendship Bridge, the first cross-sea bridge in the Maldives, opened to traffic on Thursday evening. The bridge is an iconic project of the Maldives and China in co-building the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

