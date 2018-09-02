Explosions rock Syrian air base west of Damascus

Two big explosions were clearly heard in the capital Damascus early Sunday local time, causes unknown, amid reports that the blasts took place at a military air base west of Damascus.



The explosions were heard reverberating from al-Mazzeh area in the western part of Damascus.



The state media outlets have yet to report the explosions but pro-government activists said the explosions rocked the Mazzeh air base with smoke and fire reported rising from the facility.



Activists said the explosions were the result of an Israeli airstrike on the base.



Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told Xinhua that Syrian air defenses were triggered after the attack.



Israel has struck the same air base as well as other Syrian areas repeatedly in recent months, claiming the targeted areas contain bases for Iranian fighters.

