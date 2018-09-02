Chinese vice president meets Comoros president

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Saturday met with Comoros President Azali Assoumani ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.



Wang said China will continue to adhere to the principles of sincerity, practical results, affinity and good faith and uphold the values of friendship, justice and shared interests in expanding friendly cooperation with Comoros in all areas.



Azali said that the two countries always understand and support each other on issues of core interests and major concerns, adding that Comoros is willing to continue to enhance coordination with China and push the development of bilateral ties.

