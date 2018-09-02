Nigerian president arrives in Beijing for FOCAC summit

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/2 6:51:00

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2018, to attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)


 

The plane with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari onboard arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2018. Buhari will attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

