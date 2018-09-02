52-km-long expressway opens to traffic in SW China's Guizhou

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2018 shows the Zhipu Expressway in Zhijin County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The some 52-km-long expressway, opened to traffic on Friday, links Zhijin and Puding County. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2018 shows the Zhipu Expressway in Zhijin County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The some 52-km-long expressway, opened to traffic on Friday, links Zhijin and Puding County. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2018 shows an interchange of the Zhipu Expressway in Zhijin County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The some 52-km-long expressway, opened to traffic on Friday, links Zhijin and Puding County. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2018 shows the Yelanghu long-span bridge section of the Zhipu Expressway (the top) in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The some 52-km-long expressway, opened to traffic on Friday, links Zhijin and Puding County. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2018 shows the Zhipu Expressway in Zhijin County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The some 52-km-long expressway, opened to traffic on Friday, links Zhijin and Puding County. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2018 shows the Zhipu Expressway in Zhijin County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The some 52-km-long expressway, opened to traffic on Friday, links Zhijin and Puding County. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2018 shows the Yelanghu long-span bridge section of the Zhipu Expressway in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The some 52-km-long expressway, opened to traffic on Friday, links Zhijin and Puding County. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2018 shows the Yelanghu long-span bridge section of the Zhipu Expressway (the top) in Puding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The some 52-km-long expressway, opened to traffic on Friday, links Zhijin and Puding County. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)