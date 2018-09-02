Scenic spot of Getu River with karst landform in SW China

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows the scenic spot of Getu River with karst landform in Ziyun County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows the scenic spot of Getu River with karst landform in Ziyun County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows the scenic spot of Getu River with karst landform in Ziyun County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows the scenic spot of Getu River with karst landform in Ziyun County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows the scenic spot of Getu River with karst landform in Ziyun County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2018 shows the scenic spot of Getu River with karst landform in Ziyun County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)