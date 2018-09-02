Activities held on school opening day across China

A teacher guides students to do eye exercises at a middle school in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2018. To cultivate a good habit of using eyes, schools in China prepare eye-care activities for students on the school opening day which falls on Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Students participate in an activity while wearing eyeshades at a middle school in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2018. To cultivate a good habit of using eyes, schools in China prepare eye-care activities for students on the school opening day which falls on Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Medical staff illustrates eye care tips at a middle school in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2018. To cultivate a good habit of using eyes, schools in China prepare eye-care activities for students on the school opening day which falls on Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Pupils do eye exercises at an elementary school in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2018. To cultivate a good habit of using eyes, schools in China prepare eye-care activities for students on the school opening day which falls on Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Medical staff illustrates eye health knowledge at an elementary school in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2018. To cultivate a good habit of using eyes, schools in China prepare eye-care activities for students on the school opening day which falls on Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Some 200 students engage in an activity to pay respects to their teachers in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 1, 2018. The activity is held to greet the new semester on the school opening day which falls on Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

