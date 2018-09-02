African leaders lay wreath at Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Cote d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kabore lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)