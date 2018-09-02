Congress of returned overseas Chinese concludes in Beijing

Wang Huning (C), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends the closing ceremony of the 10th National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Their Relatives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2018. Wang met with overseas guests, representatives from Hong Kong and Macao, as well as new and old leadership members of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (AFROC) before the closing ceremony. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Wang Huning (R), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with overseas guests, representatives from Hong Kong and Macao, as well as new and old leadership members of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (AFROC) before attending the closing ceremony of the 10th National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Their Relatives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

The 10th National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and their Relatives concluded in Beijing on Saturday.Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the closing ceremony of the congress.Wang also met with overseas guests, representatives from Hong Kong and Macao, as well as new and old leadership members of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (AFROC).The list of chairman, vice chairpersons, secretary-general and standing committee members of the 10th committee of the AFROC were announced.The congress called on all returned overseas Chinese, their relatives and Chinese people living overseas to bring honor, make contributions, and enlarge the circle of friends for China in the new era, with plenty of guts, drive, and ambition as well as resolve.The Ninth National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and their Relatives was held in December 2013. The first congress was held in October 1956 in Beijing.