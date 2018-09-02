Congress of returned overseas Chinese concludes in Beijing

Wang Huning (C), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends the closing ceremony of the 10th National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Their Relatives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2018. Wang met with overseas guests, representatives from Hong Kong and Macao, as well as new and old leadership members of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (AFROC) before the closing ceremony. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
Wang Huning (R), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with overseas guests, representatives from Hong Kong and Macao, as well as new and old leadership members of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (AFROC) before attending the closing ceremony of the 10th National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Their Relatives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)