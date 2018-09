4.8-magnitude quake jolts northwestern Myanmar

A mild earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude jolted Myanmar's northwestern Sagaing region on Sunday, said the meteorology and hydrology department.



The quake struck at 01:49 a.m. local time (1919 GMT Saturday).



Its epicenter was located 43 km southeast of Homalin town and 122 km northeast of Tamu seismological observatory in the region.