2018 summer fishing ban in Yellow Sea, Bohai Sea lifted

A fisherman carries mantis shrimps to the shore at the Dongkou fishing port on the Zhifu island in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2018. The 2018 summer fishing ban, imposed in the Yellow Sea and the Bohai Sea from May 1 to Sept. 1, was lifted on Saturday. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

People buy conches at the Dongkou fishing port on the Zhifu island in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2018. The 2018 summer fishing ban, imposed in the Yellow Sea and the Bohai Sea from May 1 to Sept. 1, was lifted on Saturday. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

Fishermen carry mantis shrimps to the shore at the Dongkou fishing port on the Zhifu island in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2018. The 2018 summer fishing ban, imposed in the Yellow Sea and the Bohai Sea from May 1 to Sept. 1, was lifted on Saturday. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

A fishing boat works on the sea in Penglai City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2018. The 2018 summer fishing ban, imposed in the Yellow Sea and the Bohai Sea from May 1 to Sept. 1, was lifted on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yu Liangyi)

Fishing boats sails out of the Penglaige Sub-District fishing port in Penglai City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2018. The 2018 summer fishing ban, imposed in the Yellow Sea and the Bohai Sea from May 1 to Sept. 1, was lifted on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yu Liangyi)