2018 Canadian Int'l Air Show held in Toronto

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/2 12:03:30

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform during the 2018 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 1, 2018. The annual three-day event kicked off on Saturday to draw thousands of spectators. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)



 

An F-35 jet fighter (R) performs with a P51 Mustang during the 2018 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 1, 2018. The annual three-day event kicked off on Saturday to draw thousands of spectators. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)



 

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the 2018 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 1, 2018. The annual three-day event kicked off on Saturday to draw thousands of spectators. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)



 

