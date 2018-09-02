2018 Canadian Int'l Air Show held in Toronto

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform during the 2018 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 1, 2018. The annual three-day event kicked off on Saturday to draw thousands of spectators. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

An F-35 jet fighter (R) performs with a P51 Mustang during the 2018 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 1, 2018. The annual three-day event kicked off on Saturday to draw thousands of spectators. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the 2018 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 1, 2018. The annual three-day event kicked off on Saturday to draw thousands of spectators. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

