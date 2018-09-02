Living with dinosaurs: Man digs up 100 million-year-old fossils in backyard

An East China man made an amazing discovery after he dug up bones from his backyard believed to belong to a 100 million-year-old dinosaur.



Chen Guidi of Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang Province was digging foundations behind his Pan'an county home when he noticed what appeared to be long rib bones on August 23.



The construction site soon attracted a crowd and local authorities, who then cordoned off the site.



They contacted Jin Xingsheng, a paleontologist with the Zhejiang Museum of Natural History, who after an on-site examination estimated the fossils to be 100 million years old.



While the bones have yet to be identified, the dating places them right in the middle of the Cretaceous period - the age of dinosaurs.



"Since they are from the Cretaceous, only a dinosaur could have had such a skeleton," said Jin.



The fossils have since been gathered for further testing.



The find marks the first discovery of such bones in Pan'an county.



Pan'an News

Newspaper headline: Man finds dino-age bones in yard



