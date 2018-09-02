2018 Shanghai Design Week kicks off in city

The 2018 Shanghai City of Design Activity Week (Shanghai Design Week) was held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center from Friday to Sunday.Themed "Creating a Community of Design Dreams - Redesign," the event aimed to change people's consumption habits and their understanding of fashion by redesigning lifestyles, promoting business innovation and industrial upgrading and advancing urban renewal and social progress by redesigning the local ecosystem.This year's Design Week was larger and richer than in previous years. The main exhibition covered 25,000 square meters. Many fields including culture, technology, fashion, art, cuisine and education were involved.About 200 brands from more than 10 countries and regions gathered at the venue, with nearly 100 designers, artists and KOLs joining in.The three-day event was comprised of six themed exhibition halls which presented new ideas, new products, new brands, new technologies and new modes of original design at home and abroad.A cross-over forum was also featured to discuss city development, the future of design, art, technology and business.Before and after the event, over 100 other creative design activities were planned throughout the city last and this month. Commercial spaces, office buildings, creative parks, schools and communities were involved in a variety of activities, showcasing the charm of Shanghai as a "City of Design."Such activities will help promote the efficient commercialization and industrialization of design ideas and foster new markets.This story was based on an article in Touch Shanghai.

Visitors walk through an aisle in the exhibition hall.Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A little girl takes photo of the exhibits. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Visitors admire an exhibit. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Art installation on display Photo: Yang Hui/GT

People discuss design products at a fashion booth. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Visitors take photos at the exhibition. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

People negotiate over a design product. Photo: Yang Hui/GT