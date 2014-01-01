Yuhuang’s project in US

Yuhuang's methanol project, a green field investment in methanol by a Chinese company in the US state of Louisiana, has made a breakthrough in its construction, according to Chinese Yuhuang Chemical Industries Inc on Friday.



"The installation of our first major equipment on foundation this week signified our project has entered the above-ground construction phase, a new breakthrough in building our facility here," said Charlie Yao, CEO of YCI Methanol One.



Construction work began in January 2017, with commercial production expected to begin in mid-2020.





