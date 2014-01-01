By-Health to acquire LSG

Chinese health supplements company By-Health announced on Thursday that it has acquired Australia-based probiotic manufacturer Life-Space Group in a deal worth A$670 million ($481.88 million), news website tmtpost.com reported on Friday.



The move comes amid China' burgeoning demand for probiotic products, whose market is estimated to jump to 89.6 billion yuan ($13.12 billion) by 2020 from 45.5 billion yuan in 2017, Reuters reported. Probiotic supplements have also been one of the fastest-growing market formulations of probiotics in China.





