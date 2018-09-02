Making headlines

Caixin manufacturing PMI



The Caixin/Markit Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) of the manufacturing sector in August is set to be unveiled on Monday.



The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI is estimated to have reached 50.7 in August, according to media reports. The figure came in at 50.8 in July, down from 51.0 in June.

FOCAC Beijing summit



The Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation is scheduled to be held from Monday to Tuesday.



African leaders and the chairperson of the African Union will be in attendance, and the UN Secretary-General will be the esteemed guest, joined by 27 international and African groups as observers, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



The FOCAC Beijing summit will run under the theme: "China and Africa: toward an even stronger community with a shared future through win-win cooperation."

Foreign exchange reserves



The People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, will release the data on China's foreign exchange reserves for August on Friday.



The reserves rose $5.8 billion from a month earlier to $3.1179 trillion by the end of July, data from the PBC showed.



The August figure is estimated to have reached $3.115 trillion, according to media reports.



