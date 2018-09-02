China's Ziroom embroiled in apartment safety scandal

A worker detects toxic substances such as formaldehyde and benzene with instruments in a Ziroom apartment in Beijing's Dongcheng district on Thursday. Photo: VCG





Chinese online apartment leasing platform Ziroom Shenghuo Asset Management Co is embroiled in a scandal regarding alleged poor air quality at the company's apartments that media reports suggested may have caused a death.



The scandal has drawn widespread criticism of Ziroom's management and prompted calls for tough regulation of the fast-growing but increasingly problematic online apartment leasing service.



As public outrage intensifies over problems at online apartment leasing services providers, including rent manipulation, poor services and lack of safety measures, regulators are likely to crack down on these firms and introduce stricter regulations, analysts said on Sunday.



Ziroom drew fire over the weekend after an online article said that an employee of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, who recently died of leukemia, had rented an apartment through Ziroom in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province.



The article said that test results show that there was an excessive level of formaldehyde, a chemical that could cause serious health risks, at the apartment the employee, identified as Mr. Wang, rented.



Wang's wife has filed a lawsuit against Ziroom, alleging that the excessive level of formaldehyde at the apartment caused the death of her husband. A court in Huangzhou's Binjiang district is set to hear the case on September 27, according to media reports.



In a statement on Saturday, Ziroom confirmed the lawsuit and said that it has directed an employee to get in touch with Wang's family to follow up on the matter, adding that it would "actively cooperate" with the authorities.



However, Ziroom pointed out that it had not received any medical records of Wang from his family, nor were there any complaints from him regarding indoor air quality at the apartment during his stay.



The statement further enraged some online who noted that Ziroom is trying to shirk responsibility and lacks sincerity. "The whole statement is about clearing itself of any wrongdoing," one Weibo user commented.



"It is frightening to just think about such a sales-oriented firm rushing into services related to people's livelihood," another Weibo user said.



Ziroom, which has been a rising star in the online leasing sector that drew investments from top investors such as Sequoia Capital and Tencent Holdings, has long been criticized for not allowing sufficient time for formaldehyde to disperse after renovation to seek fast returns. Ziroom usually rents apartments from owners and renovates them before leasing to tenants.



"This is very clear that for Ziroom, commercial interest overrides corporate responsibility," said a Beijing-based industry expert surnamed Liu.



He noted that there is no regulations as to how long a newly apartment has to wait before it's safe to move in, but most people usually wait at least six months. "But obviously that would have been a huge loss for Ziroom," he said, adding that other online apartment leasing service platforms also have this problems.



Apart from the air quality issues, online apartment leasing companies have also been criticized for manipulating rents by controlling supplies.



In mid-August, various agencies from the Beijing Municipal government held a meeting with Ziroom and other online apartment leasing platforms. At the meeting, authorities asked the companies to not use investments from banks and others to engage in vicious competition, including offering prices higher than the market to gain access to housing supplies, according to the Beijing News.



Yan Yuejin, a research director at E-house China R&D Institute, said that as the apartment rental market rises rapidly, due in part to sky-high home prices in many cities and strict regulations on home purchases, regulations must catch up as well.



"This type of incident reflects the need for action to prevent various problems," Yan told the Global Times on Sunday.



Yan noted that given the intensifying outrage, the industry will likely face a round of crackdowns and strict regulations.



