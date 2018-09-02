Unsatisfied Pentagon cancels aid to Pakistan

US cuts off $300 million support

The US military said it has made a final decision to cancel $300 million in aid to Pakistan that had been suspended over Islamabad's perceived failure to take decisive action against militants, in a new blow to deteriorating ties.



The so-called Coalition Support Funds (CSF) were part of a broader suspension in aid to Pakistan announced by President Donald Trump at the start of the year, when he accused Pakistan of rewarding past assistance with "nothing but lies and deceit."



The Trump administration says Islamabad is granting safe haven to insurgents who are waging a 17-year-old war in neighboring Afghanistan, a charge Pakistan denies.



But US officials had held out the possibility that Pakistan could win back that support if it changed its behavior.



US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, in particular, had an opportunity to authorize $300 million in CSF funds through this summer - if he saw concrete Pakistani actions to go after insurgents.



Mattis chose not to, a US official said.



"Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy the remaining $300 [million] was reprogrammed," Pentagon spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner said.



Faulkner said the ­Pentagon aimed to spend the $300 ­million on "other urgent ­priorities" if approved by Congress.



He said another $500 million in CSF was stripped by Congress from Pakistan earlier this year, to bring the total withheld to $800 million.



The disclosure came ahead of an expected visit by US ­Secretary of State Mike ­Pompeo and the top US military officer, General Joseph Dunford, to ­Islamabad.



Experts on the Afghan conflict, America's longest war, argue that militant safe ­havens in Pakistan have allowed Taliban-linked insurgents in Afghanistan a place to plot deadly strikes and regroup after ground offensives.



The Pentagon's decision showed that the US, which has sought to change Pakistani behavior, is still increasing pressure on Pakistan's security apparatus.



It also underscored that ­Islamabad has yet to deliver the change sought by Washington.



Pakistan has received more than $33 billion in US assistance since 2002, including more than $14 billion in CSF, a US Defense Department program to reimburse allies that have incurred costs in supporting counter-insurgency operations.





