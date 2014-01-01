Kylian Mbappe needs to calm down, says Deschamps

France's superstar striker Kylian Mbappe is a target for defenders and will need to learn self-control, national team coach Didier Deschamps said after the teenage sensation was sent off for retaliation on Saturday.



Mbappe, who shot to global fame as France romped to the 2018 World Cup, scored the decisive goal in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-2 league win over Nimes on Saturday but was sent off in injury time for lashing out after a scything tackle.



"He's going to have to learn to control himself. Kylian is a World Cup winner," said Deschamps, who will be working with the striker ahead of the Netherlands versus France ­Nations League match on September 9.



"I'll talk with him, he was likely afraid of getting injured," Deschamps said of the tackle that Mbappe described as having no place in soccer.



Mbappe risks a lengthy ban after his red card, but he ­insisted he had no regrets.



"If I had to do it again, I would and I would apologize to all the supporters and to ­everyone," Mbappe said, claiming the initial challenge by Teji Savanier "doesn't belong on a football field."



Minnows Nimes, the former club of Eric Cantona and Laurent Blanc, are back in the top flight this season after a 25-year absence and stunned near neighbors Marseille in their last home outing.



