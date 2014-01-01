Asian Games deserves to continue in spite of concern over quality, costs

The Asian Games culminated Sunday as China topped the medal table once again with 289 medals including 132 golds. Chinese dominance triggered rising concern in China about the quality of the Asian Games and the high costs of hosting.



Among the 845 Chinese athletes, nearly 74.6 percent did not have any major multisport event experience. The Asian Games served as a solid testing ground for them, as they are honing their skills for the Tokyo Olympics.



As this year does not feature world championships in athletics and aquatics, Chinese athletes in these two sports had to spare no efforts at the Asian Games.



China's female swimmer Liu Xiang smashed the 9-year-old 50-meter backstroke world record with 26.98 seconds, while sprinter Su Bingtian claimed his first major international gold in 100 ­meters with a new Asian Games record of 9.92 seconds. Usain Bolt's 2009 world record is 9.58 seconds.



Athletes for 3x3 basketball, BMX freestyle, karate, sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding got chances at the Asian Games to showcase their capabilities ­before making a debut in the Olympic Games.



Non-Olympic sports expose themselves to a wider audience through the Asian Games including Asia-popular martial arts and the dragon boat race.



Fierce competition in badminton, gymnastics and table tennis offer fans a world-level experience as Asia dominates in these sports.



It seemed Indonesians were also happy about hosting the event, as dolls of mascots Bhin Bhin, Kaka and Atung quickly sold out.



President Joko Widodo has even announced Indonesia's ­intention to bid for the 2032 Olympic Games.



Considering Indonesia was only handed hosting the Asian Games in 2014 after Vietnam's Hanoi withdrew, Jakarta had four years of preparations for the world's second-largest multisport event after the Olympics, instead of the traditional seven-year period.



Though full costs have yet to be unveiled, organizers put the price tag for hosting the event at $356 million ahead of the Games, nearly half its earlier estimate, with the competitions expected to contribute $2.8 billion to the economies of host cities.



For sure, there are some elite athletes in Asia who skipped the Asian Games as they switch their focus to high-prize-money events.



This is not new in the sports world. Even the world's flagship sport event the Olympics cannot attract every top athlete: NBA star Stephen Curry did not participate in the Rio Olympics in 2016.



This year's Asian Games also had ­esports as a demonstration sport - already enough to be a much-talked-about topic among the young fans - although competitive gaming is yet to enjoy ­mainstream recognition. It will be a medal event at the next Asian Games in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province.



Asian Games, see you again in 2022!